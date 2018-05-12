McBride, 6-foot-0 193 lbs., committed to Memphis during the summer last year. He visited one of the Tigers camps and that's all it took for him to fall in love with the school and city.

Two-star quarterback Brady McBride is the only quarterback that Memphis signed in the 2018 class.

There's no pressure for McBride to come in and start right away but that doesn't mean he won't compete. He'll push David Moore and Brady White to be better and on top of their game.

TigerSportsReport got a chance to talk to McBride and asked him some questions so the Tiger fans have a chance to see what type of player and person he is.

TSR- What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

McBride- Playing in an awesome atmosphere every week in the great state of Texas.

TSR- What college or NFL player do you try to model your game after?

McBride- Baker Mayfield

