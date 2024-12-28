Advertisement
Published Dec 28, 2024
Taylor Burton coming home to Memphis
Bryan Moss  •  TigerSportsReport
UT-Martin defensive lineman Taylor Burton made his commitment known via social media today when he posted that he was committing to Memphis.

WHY DID HE COMMIT TO MEMPHIS?

