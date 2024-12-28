Taylor Burton coming home to Memphis

UT-Martin defensive lineman Taylor Burton made his commitment known via social media today when he posted that he was committing to Memphis.
UT-Martin defensive lineman Taylor Burton made his commitment known via social media today when he posted that he was committing to Memphis.
The University of Memphis grabbed its first wide receiver out of the transfer portal in Eli Masterson.
Memphis will be looking for a new assistant coach with Coach Clark leaving for Purdue
Harvard Offensive Lineman Austin Gentle tells us why he picked Memphis
Behind PJ Haggerty's 27-point performance, the Memphis Tigers took down the University of Virginia Ca
Michigan State transfer guard DeeDee Hagemann made her Memphis debut for the Tigers on the big stage at the FedEx Forum.
The University of Memphis grabbed its first wide receiver out of the transfer portal in Eli Masterson.
Memphis will be looking for a new assistant coach with Coach Clark leaving for Purdue
Harvard Offensive Lineman Austin Gentle tells us why he picked Memphis