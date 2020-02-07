Mike MacIntyre has been around and been successful. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Georgia in 1990 and in 1992 he was already a defensive coordinator at Davidson. He was the defensive coordinator at UT-Martin, Temple, Duke, and Ole Miss.



He got his first NCAA head coaching gig at San Jose State in 2010 and by 2012 he had the Spartans at 10-2. He was hired by Colorado in 2013 and by 2016 he got the Buffs to a 10-4 record and won the Pac12 South and he was named as the Pac12 coach of the year.

