Getting to know Mike MacIntyre
Mike MacIntyre has been around and been successful. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Georgia in 1990 and in 1992 he was already a defensive coordinator at Davidson. He was the defensive coordinator at UT-Martin, Temple, Duke, and Ole Miss.
He got his first NCAA head coaching gig at San Jose State in 2010 and by 2012 he had the Spartans at 10-2. He was hired by Colorado in 2013 and by 2016 he got the Buffs to a 10-4 record and won the Pac12 South and he was named as the Pac12 coach of the year.
MacIntyre was not retained by Ole Miss after Lane Kiffin was hired and that gave new Memphis head coach an opportunity to grab an experienced coach.
Why Memphis?
