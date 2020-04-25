TigerSportsReport

The first Memphis Tiger selected in this years NFL Draft was Antonio Gibson. Gibson, the 2019 American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year, was selected 66th overall by the Washington Redskins.

Gibson was a do it all player for Memphis. He had over 1,100 yards combined from scrimmage. He also was a threat in the return game with 645 kickoff return yards and 1 touchdown.



He's the highest draft pick Memphis has had since Anthony Miller went 51st in 2018.

