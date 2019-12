Head Coach Ryan Silverfield didn’t have to look far to find the replacement for Coach Tokarz. Just days after Tokarz left for Florida State it appears Silverfield will promote quality control assistant David Glidden to coach the Tight Ends.

Evan Barns was the first to report the news and TigerSportsReport was able to confirm.

Glidden spent the last 2 seasons on the Memphis staff. He played wide receiver at Oklahoma State.