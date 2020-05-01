Gregory Rubin picks Memphis
The Memphis Tigers get their fourth commitment of the 2021 class today as local White Station cornerback Gregory Rubin made his commitment known via Twitter. What was it that made him commit?
"I committed because I have a great relationship with the coaching staff and I feel that Memphis is the best fit for me and will help me develop as a player," Rubin told TigerSportsReport.
Rubin, 6-foot-0 185 lbs., chose Memphis over Vandy, Tulane, Southern Miss, and Middle Tennessee. Duke, Tennessee, and Ole Miss were recruiting him but had not offered.
"Memphis has always held a spot in my heart. It’s home."
Rubin also saw the chance to be the next hometown hero. He grew up watching the likes of Anthony Miller and Tony Pollard.
"The thought of being a hometown hero has always been something I’ve thought of since I was young. Watching Anthony Miller and Tony Pollard pave the way as hometown heroes helped in my decision."
As a Memphian, Rubin was proud when College GameDay came to town and Memphis was on the national stage.
"That was a great thing for the city just knowing that our hometown team is becoming a winning program and is putting our city on the map."
Rubin wants to continue the winning tradition that's being built and bring home more conference championships and their first New Year's Six Bowl win.
“Dreams To Reality” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JDdk9kxsuu— GR8🧸 (@Rubin2Gregory) May 1, 2020