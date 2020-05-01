The Memphis Tigers get their fourth commitment of the 2021 class today as local White Station cornerback Gregory Rubin made his commitment known via Twitter. What was it that made him commit? "I committed because I have a great relationship with the coaching staff and I feel that Memphis is the best fit for me and will help me develop as a player," Rubin told TigerSportsReport.



Gregory Rubin commits to Memphis

Rubin, 6-foot-0 185 lbs., chose Memphis over Vandy, Tulane, Southern Miss, and Middle Tennessee. Duke, Tennessee, and Ole Miss were recruiting him but had not offered.

"Memphis has always held a spot in my heart. It’s home."

