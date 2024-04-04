Haggerty, 6-foot-3 195 lbs., will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Tulsa transfer guard and AAC Freshman of the Year PJ Haggerty has committed to Memphis.

He averaged 21.2 points per game last year for Tulsa and was 28.9% from beyond the arc.

In his only game against Memphis, Haggerty scored 27 points . He recently visited Memphis and that sealed the deal for him.

Haggerty scored in double figures in every game but one this season, and scored at least 20 points in 20 contests.





