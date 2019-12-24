Dallas, Texas

With the Cotton Bowl just days away, fans across the 901 will begin their travels to North Texas to cheer on the Tigers against Penn State. Like every bowl game, the Cotton Bowl has a full slate of fun events for fans to enjoy as they make their way to North Texas for the game.

Memphis fans making the trip to Dallas, won't have to wait until Saturday to have fun. Starting on Friday, fans will be able to start enjoying the Cotton Bowl fan activities. Memphis and Penn State fans alike will have the chance to participate in Fan Day at Six Flags over Texas at a discount price starting at 2:00 local time.

For the fans not interested in spending the extra money, starting at 3:00 local time on Friday afternoon, will be the PlainsCapital Bank Battle of the Bands at North Plaza at Globe Life Field. Battle of the Bands will feature both the Memphis and Penn State bands, cheerleaders, and much more!

Memphis fans that want to stick around after the Battle of the Bands will be in for a treat with the Memphis Alumni Association throwing a massive 901 party at Texas Live, and also Memphis fans will be treated to a concert from country music superstar, Jana Kramer. Both the Tiger Takeover and the Jana Kramer concert are free to the public and are highly encouraged for fans who want to have a fun time with fans from the 901.

On Saturday, fans are encouraged to arrive early and experience the Goodyear Huddle Up Fan Fest, which is free with a game ticket. Fans will have the chance to participate in games, pep rallies, photo opportunities, and much much more. The Goodyear Huddle Up Fan Fest will take the fans all the way up until kickoff at 11:00 local time.

No matter how you slice it, fans making the trip to Dallas will be in for a real treat as a Cotton Bowl trip is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity. Enjoy the festivities and show North Texas the power of the 901.