History Making Gift to Transform FedEx Park

The University of Memphis athletic department announced a historic gift. Local business man, and noted supporter University of Memphis athletics Avron Fogleman donated $1.5 million to the athletic depart to be earmarked for improvements to the FedEx Park, home of the Tiger's baseball program.

FedEx Park underwent major renovations in 2010 due to a gift form FedEx, which included naming rights. Since this time only minor enhancements have been completed. This gift will allow the long desired replacement of the grass field with a state of the art field turf infield and outfield.

Once source stated that, while most of the money will be for this purpose, there will be other enhancements that are being proposed. A covered walkway between the Murphy athletic center and the FedEx Park, as well as additional batting cages and improvements to both dugouts. Additionally, a new video board will be installed as part of the enhancements.

Multiple sources stated that the change over from natural grass to the field turf would provide a more consistent playing surface during early part of the season when it would be difficult to grow grass, and superior drainage during rain events. Additionally, this change would save the cost of watering and maintaining the grass field. The hope is to have new field and video board installed for the 2022 season. Additional enhancements, including a strategic plan for the entire south campus are slated to be revealed in the fall.