Memphis:





The Tigers got their 2019 season underway on a cold mid-February day at FedEx Park when the Indiana Hoosiers came to town. The Hoosiers earned the first win of the series by a score of 6-1 after a huge 5th inning. Where the Hoosiers put together a four-run inning to break the Tigers back. Then the Hoosiers added two runs to the lead, one in the 7th and one in the 9th.





Indiana managed to string together a series of three hits, and four runs in the 5th inning to boost the Hoosiers to a 4-0 lead putting the Tigers in a deep hole to dig out of. Indiana added a run on two hits in the top half of the 7th inning. Memphis was able to cut into the lead by a run in the 8th inning to cut the lead to 5-1. Indiana then sealed the deal in the 9th with one more added run to secure the first win over Memphis in the series.





Starting pitcher for the Tigers, Hunter Smith pitched four and third innings today giving up five hits and four runs in his first start of the 2019 season. Smith with the loss falls to 0-1 on the season and will look to rebound in his next start.





The Tigers will look to get their bats going in game two of the doubleheader after Memphis went for three hits on one run in game one of the series.





Game two between the Tigers and Hoosiers will get underway around 3:30 central time.



