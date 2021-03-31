How big is the loss of Jeffries, Ellis, and Baugh?
The Memphis Tigers were hit with the transfer bug as D.J.Jeffries, Damion Baugh, and Boogie Ellis all put their names in the transfer portal. Before you go yelling that the sky is falling let's take a look at the stats and use the analytics from Synergy Sports to see if these transfers are a big loss.
According to Synergy Sports, the top 3 offense play types Memphis ran were Spot Up, Transition, and Cut. We'll look at those 3 when looking at these players.
As a team, Memphis were in Spot Up 23.5% of the time. They averaged .905 points per possession in the Spot Up and Synergy rated that as Average.
Transition was 19.3% of the time with a PPP of .942 and Synergy ranked that as Below Average.
Cut was 11.7% of the time and their PPP was 1. Synergy ranked that as Poor.
DJ Jeffries averaged 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Here's what Synergy rated his play.
Spot Up- Below Average. His points per possession was .738 which put him at lower 26% in the league.
Transition- Below Average. His PPP was .804 and that was in the lower 20% in the league.
Cut- Average. His PPP was 1.061. That was in the lower 34% in the league.
