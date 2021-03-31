The Memphis Tigers were hit with the transfer bug as D.J.Jeffries, Damion Baugh, and Boogie Ellis all put their names in the transfer portal. Before you go yelling that the sky is falling let's take a look at the stats and use the analytics from Synergy Sports to see if these transfers are a big loss.

According to Synergy Sports, the top 3 offense play types Memphis ran were Spot Up, Transition, and Cut. We'll look at those 3 when looking at these players.



As a team, Memphis were in Spot Up 23.5% of the time. They averaged .905 points per possession in the Spot Up and Synergy rated that as Average.



Transition was 19.3% of the time with a PPP of .942 and Synergy ranked that as Below Average.



Cut was 11.7% of the time and their PPP was 1. Synergy ranked that as Poor.

