Hunter Goodman drafted by Colorado

Memphis has had only one position player ever drafted in the top four rounds, 1981 first-rounder Dave Anderson. That changed today when the Colorado Rockies drafted Catcher Hunter Goodman with the 109th pick in the 4th round.



Here's what MLB.com had to say about Goodman.



"Goodman almost certainly will become the second but he's also a polarizing prospect. Though he has hit well throughout his college career and led the Cape Cod League in RBIs (37) while ranking third in homers (eight) in 2019, there are concerns about his approach at the plate and defensive ability behind it. Goodman's most attractive tool is his well above-average raw power, which he creates with bat speed, strength, loft and aggressiveness. Though he ranked fourth in NCAA Division I with a school-record 21 homers this spring, scouts wonder how well his pop will play at higher levels if he doesn't tone down his long, uphill right-handed swing, his pronounced leg kick and his pull-happy approach. He did triple his walk rate from 4 percent in his first two college seasons to 12 percent in 2021. Primarily an outfielder as a freshman, Goodman committed seven passed balls in 17 games as a sophomore and threw out just 15 percent of base stealers during his first two years. He's a clunky receiver who can flash solid arm strength, but it usually plays as average and he lacks accuracy on his throws. He runs better than most catchers, perhaps well enough to handle left field if he can't remain behind the plate."