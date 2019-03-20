This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium articles.

To upgrade to a premium subscription, Click Here. (Use Promo Code 50TSR to get 50% 0ff)

The Memphis Tigers move on to the second round of the NIT after defeating San Diego 74-60. Next up for the Tigers is Creighton.

Creighton got to the second round by defeating Loyola 70-61.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest.

WHEN: TBD

WHO: Memphis Tigers (22-13) at Creighton Bluejays (19-14)

WHERE: TBD

KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 61 / Creighton - 54

Let's take a look at the Heat Check and see how they both have looked over the last 10 games.