Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-20 19:40:59 -0500') }} basketball Edit

In-Depth look at Creighton

Fnj8yptabc2fqrauslgz
USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium articles.

To upgrade to a premium subscription, Click Here. (Use Promo Code 50TSR to get 50% 0ff)

The Memphis Tigers move on to the second round of the NIT after defeating San Diego 74-60. Next up for the Tigers is Creighton.

Creighton got to the second round by defeating Loyola 70-61.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest.

WHEN: TBD

WHO: Memphis Tigers (22-13) at Creighton Bluejays (19-14)

WHERE: TBD

KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 61 / Creighton - 54

Let's take a look at the Heat Check and see how they both have looked over the last 10 games.

Co5fq9hr0okpwmodppjq

Now let's take a look at the Tempo for both teams

C7zwezygyqwwp7upsyyz

Here are the DNA Stats for both teams

Cv1e9yosl4gjdmolsmrs

Now lets see who wins the battle of the boards

Emhbcxysyg0vrfst9frl

Next up we'll take a deeper dive and look into the playbook of each program and see which plays are their go to plays

Zklujiyhtvgajdzipvx4

Finally, let's look at the key player from each team and see how they have preformed in the last 10 games

Atyfn93olzsp5ftj45st
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}