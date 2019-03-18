Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-18 20:07:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

In-Depth look at San Diego

Hhwg1r9hnpqhr5wcnsfm
nbcsandiego.com
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

The Memphis Tigers are looking to close out the regular season with a victory when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest.WHEN: Tuesday at ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}