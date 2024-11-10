Advertisement
Published Nov 10, 2024
Initial Memphis PFF snap counts and grades from the Rice game
Bryan Moss  •  TigerSportsReport
Memphis improved to 8-2 with a 27-20 win over Rice.

Let's take a look at the snap counts and grades from the game.

Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants us the access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools. After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. We will only show the players with a minimum of 10 snaps. Here's the PFF initial grades.Over the next few day they will dig deeper into the footage and give their final grades later.

PFF Player Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite (5-Star)

80 to 89 - Great (4-Sar)

70 to 79- Good (3-Star)

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average (2-Star)

50 - 59 - Below Average (1-Star)

49 and below - Poor (No Star)

* = Starter


Top 3 Grades
Stats per PFF
PlayerPositionSnapsGradeStars

Davion Ross*

CB

68

91.2

5

Chandler Martin*

LB

70

83.3

4

Xavier Hill*

RT

73

79.8

3

