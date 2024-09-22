Advertisement
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 22, 2024
Initial PFF Grades from the Navy game
circle avatar
Bryan Moss  •  TigerSportsReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsBmoss

The Memphis Tigers lost their first game of the season 56-44 to Navy.

Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants us the access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools. After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. We will only show the players with a minimum of 10 snaps. Here's the PFF initial grades.Over the next few day they will dig deeper into the footage and give their final grades later.

PFF Player Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite (5-Star)

80 to 89 - Great (4-Sar)

70 to 79- Good (3-Star)

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average (2-Star)

50 - 59 - Below Average (1-Star)

49 and below - Poor (No Star)

* = Starter


DON'T HAVE TSR PREMIUM YET? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH!

Top 3 Grades
Stats Per PFF
PlayerPositionSnapsGradeStars

Chris Adams*

LT

99

85.1

4

Roc Taylor*

WR

39

78.2

3

Mario Anderson*

RB

70

75.7

3

Rest of the grades

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement