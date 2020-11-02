 Memphis Tigers Football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-02 14:40:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside the Numbers: USF

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Memphis Tigers look to get back on track when they host the USF Bulls this Saturday.

TigerSportsReport.com utilized Pro Football Focus, Rivals' recruiting rankings and more to provide a statistical snapshot of South Florida.

Memphis Tigers football
Memphis vs USF (© Reinhold Matay/USATSI)
USF Team Stats
Category Number FBS Rank

Scoring Offense

18

91st

Scoring Defense

35.2

77th

Total Offense

325.5

87th

Total Defense

392.7

50th

Passing Offense

184.2

82nd

Passing Defense

183.8

18th

Rushing Offense

141.33

67th

Rushing Defense

208.83

84th

Turnover Margin

-.5

75th

Now lets take a look at their projected starting lineup and see what their ProFootball Focus grade is and what their Rivals Ranking was coming out of high school

Projected Offensive Starters
Pos. Name PFF Season Grade Rivals Ranking

QB

Jordan McCloud

51.8

RB

Johnny Ford

66

LT

Donovan Jennings

69.4

LG

Demetris Harris

65.5

C

Brad Cecil

62.9

RG

Michael Wiggs

57.4

RT

Joshua Blanchard

61.7

TE

Mitchell Brinkman

53.3

WR

DeVontres Odoms-Dukes

64.1

WR

Bryce Miller

65.5

WR

Latrell Williams

56.6
PFF Grading Scale 90 and above - Elite, 80 to 89 - Great, 70 to 79 - Good, 60 to 69 - Average to Above Average, 50 - 59 - Below Average ,49 and below - Poor
Projected Defensive Starters
Pos Name PFF Season Grade Rivals Ranking

DE

Darrien Grant

69.5

NT

Blake Green

70.9

DT

Thad Mangum

63.1

LB/DE

Jason Vaughn

55.3

LB

Dwayne Boyles Jr

73.9

LB

Antonio Grier Jr

58.4

LB/S

Vincent Davis

57.3

CB

KJ Sails

57.7

CB

Mike Hampton

51.6

S

Bentlee Sanders

68.4

S

Mekhi LaPointe

72.4
PFF Grading Scale 90 and above - Elite, 80 to 89 - Great, 70 to 79 - Good, 60 to 69 - Average to Above Average, 50 - 59 - Below Average ,49 and below - Poor
American Athletic Football Memphis Tigers
Click on the image to get a 1 yr promo for $9.01
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}