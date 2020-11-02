Inside the Numbers: USF
The Memphis Tigers look to get back on track when they host the USF Bulls this Saturday.
TigerSportsReport.com utilized Pro Football Focus, Rivals' recruiting rankings and more to provide a statistical snapshot of South Florida.
|Category
|Number
|FBS Rank
|
Scoring Offense
|
18
|
91st
|
Scoring Defense
|
35.2
|
77th
|
Total Offense
|
325.5
|
87th
|
Total Defense
|
392.7
|
50th
|
Passing Offense
|
184.2
|
82nd
|
Passing Defense
|
183.8
|
18th
|
Rushing Offense
|
141.33
|
67th
|
Rushing Defense
|
208.83
|
84th
|
Turnover Margin
|
-.5
|
75th
Now lets take a look at their projected starting lineup and see what their ProFootball Focus grade is and what their Rivals Ranking was coming out of high school
|Pos.
|Name
|PFF Season Grade
|Rivals Ranking
|
QB
|
Jordan McCloud
|
51.8
|
RB
|
Johnny Ford
|
66
|
LT
|
Donovan Jennings
|
69.4
|
LG
|
Demetris Harris
|
65.5
|
C
|
Brad Cecil
|
62.9
|
RG
|
Michael Wiggs
|
57.4
|
RT
|
Joshua Blanchard
|
61.7
|
TE
|
Mitchell Brinkman
|
53.3
|
WR
|
DeVontres Odoms-Dukes
|
64.1
|
WR
|
Bryce Miller
|
65.5
|
WR
|
Latrell Williams
|
56.6
|Pos
|Name
|PFF Season Grade
|Rivals Ranking
|
DE
|
Darrien Grant
|
69.5
|
NT
|
Blake Green
|
70.9
|
DT
|
Thad Mangum
|
63.1
|
LB/DE
|
Jason Vaughn
|
55.3
|
LB
|
Dwayne Boyles Jr
|
73.9
|
LB
|
Antonio Grier Jr
|
58.4
|
LB/S
|
Vincent Davis
|
57.3
|
CB
|
KJ Sails
|
57.7
|
CB
|
Mike Hampton
|
51.6
|
S
|
Bentlee Sanders
|
68.4
|
S
|
Mekhi LaPointe
|
72.4