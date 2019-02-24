Inside the win: Memphis-Wichita State
In this article, we use different Synergy charts to analyze the Tigers 88-85 victory over
Wichita State.
How Memphis ran its offense
|Play Type
|% of time
|FG / %
|Points
|
Spot Up
|
31.4%
|
9/16 (56.2%)
|
23
|
P&R Ball Handler
|
19.6%
|
6/10 (60%)
|
15
|
Transition
|
13.7%
|
2/7 (28.6%)
|
9
|
P&R Roll Man
|
13.7%
|
3/7 (42.9%)
|
11
|
Isolation
|
5.9%
|
2/3 (66.7%)
|
4
|
Off. Reb. Put Backs
|
5.9%
|
2/3 (66.7%)
|
6
|
Off Screen
|
5.9%
|
1/3 (33%)
|
3
|
Cut
|
3.9%
|
1/2 (50%)
|
4
Here's the Memphis Shot Chart vs Wichita State
Overall Memphis Player Performance
|Player
|Total Points
|Possessions
|Pts Per Possession
|
Jeremiah Martin
|
37
|
24
|
1.54
|
Raynere Thornton
|
16
|
14
|
1.14
|
Kareem Brewton Jr.
|
14
|
8
|
1.75
|
Kyvon Davenport
|
6
|
11
|
0.55
|
Alex Lomax
|
6
|
7
|
0.86
|
Tyler Harris
|
5
|
6
|
0.83
|
Mike Parks Jr.
|
4
|
2
|
2.00