Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-24 13:35:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Inside the win: Memphis-Wichita State

Fr9v0ue211zuqvjhes2s
William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

In this article, we use different Synergy charts to analyze the Tigers 88-85 victory over

Wichita State.

This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium articles.

To upgrade to a premium subscription, Click Here. (Use Promo Code 50TSR to get 50% 0ff)

How Memphis ran its offense
Play Type % of time FG / % Points

Spot Up

31.4%

9/16 (56.2%)

23

P&R Ball Handler

19.6%

6/10 (60%)

15

Transition

13.7%

2/7 (28.6%)

9

P&R Roll Man

13.7%

3/7 (42.9%)

11

Isolation

5.9%

2/3 (66.7%)

4

Off. Reb. Put Backs

5.9%

2/3 (66.7%)

6

Off Screen

5.9%

1/3 (33%)

3

Cut

3.9%

1/2 (50%)

4

Here's the Memphis Shot Chart vs Wichita State

Pbwtz1t3hdhj2sllpgg4
Overall Memphis Player Performance
Player Total Points Possessions Pts Per Possession

Jeremiah Martin

37

24

1.54

Raynere Thornton

16

14

1.14

Kareem Brewton Jr.

14

8

1.75

Kyvon Davenport

6

11

0.55

Alex Lomax

6

7

0.86

Tyler Harris

5

6

0.83

Mike Parks Jr.

4

2

2.00
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}