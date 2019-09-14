The game was never really in doubt and the Memphis Tigers dominated the South Alabama Jaguars 42-6 to improve to 3-0 for the 3rd time in the last 4 years.

The Memphis defense continues to prove they are a force to be reckoned with this year. South Alabama came into the game ranked 22nd in the nation is rushing averaging 248 yards per game. Memphis held them to 101 yards.



The Tigers rushing game was on point today. Memphis rushed for 312 yards. Kenneth Gainwell led the way with 145 yards.