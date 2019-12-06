" Coming off of last week, it is a challenge to play an opponent back-to-back. You learn things about the personnel, the different matchups, schematically, but the thing that came out of last week was a great respect for our opponent. That was a game that, if a handful of plays go the other way, it could have been a much different outcome. For us, our focus is the same that it’s been since January, ourselves. It hasn’t mattered who we played this season, whether it was opening the season against an SEC opponent, a nationally-ranked opponent, a primetime game, it’s all been about us and our growth and our development as a team, as individuals, and as coaches. That’s what our message has been, and was once again this week, I’ve been proud of how our guys prepared. We’re looking forward to this game, it’s special. You get to play in a championship game; it’s something you should be commended for and be proud of. But we didn’t plan on just getting here, we want to come here, put ourselves in the best position to be successful, and if we play to the best of our abilities, I’ll be able to live with whatever outcome shows up."

Both coaches talked about the second meeting during the press conference on Friday from the Liberty Bowl.

Saturday's game will be the 36th overall meeting between the two programs, and the second meeting this season.

It all comes down to one game for all the marbles. Tigers and Bearcats for a second straight week, this time for a championship and a bid to the Cotton Bowl.

Head Coach Luke Fickell on facing Memphis for a second straight week:

"Like I said It’s unique. I don’t think they’re going to change their personnel. It’s the same guys that will be out there, which is similar to what we are. They will be a few tweaks here and there, and after the first quarter, I think it’ll be back to the same battle it was a week ago. There’s not a whole lot you can do differently. If you’re Memphis at 11-1, they aren’t going to change a whole lot. What they have done has been really successful, so I would imagine the will continue to do the things they have done with little wrinkles here and there."

Another game day and the Tigers are once again facing adversity. The last week has seen the loss of TJ Carter and the rumors of Mike Norvell leaving the program for Florida State but as Coach Norvell talked about on Friday, it's nothing the Tigers have not faced all season long. Memphis has grown accustomed to facing adversity this season, from injuries, rumors, and much more.

Head Coach Mike Norvell had this to say about another week facing adversity:

"There’s always going to be the outside noise. There are always things trying to distract you. Our focus is on this game, on this opportunity. Honestly, in the last three years, there have been all of these things, and we talk about it at various times. At the end of the day, we can control what we can control. We don’t have any influence on what’s written, what’s said on the outside. Our players don’t have any impact on when somebody gets injured, or how we have to respond. All of our energy, all of our focus has been on this week, it will take our best effort, individually and as a group, to put ourselves in a position to be successful. We’re excited about the opportunity to play tomorrow."

Memphis will turn to the double-headed monster of Patrick Taylor Jr, and Kenneth Gainwell in the backfield. These two have been hard to handle since the return of Taylor in the USF game a few weeks ago.

Gainwell leads the team with 15 rushing touchdowns on the season and an average of 115.1 rushing yards per game.

Jumping over to the passing game, Brady White and Damonte Coxie are the two to watch out for on Saturday as the Tigers take the field against the Bearcats.

Brady White leads the way with 3,307 passing yards, on 32 touchdowns on the season.

Damonte Coxie has 979 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns on the season.

On the other side of the ball, the Tigers are led by Bryce Huff, Joseph Dorceus, and Austin Hall.

These three guys have been the three leaders of this Memphis defense. With TJ Carter out, these three guys will have an even bigger role to play.

For Memphis to win, they will need to force the Bearcats to commit careless mistakes late in the game. The Tigers will also need to play their brand of football and let the offense do what it does best.

Memphis and Cincinnati will kick-off at 2:30 from the Liberty Bowl. If you're unable to make it out, you will be able to catch all the action on ABC.



