Memphis, Tennessee:

The Memphis Tigers look to tip-off a brand new season on Tuesday night as the South Carolina State Bulldogs travel to the FedEx Forum. Memphis comes into the game have gone 6-0 in preseason play, which includes the four games in the Bahamas.

It will be the third time these programs have met on the hardwood with the last meeting coming back in 1990. The Tigers hold a 2-0 advantage in the series.

South Carolina State finished last season 8-26 overall and 5-11 in conference play. The Bulldogs will turn to a 6-7 senior in Damani Applewhite to lead the team against the Tigers on Tuesday night. This Bulldog team is expected to make a jump from the bottom half of the MEAC to the top half.

South Carolina State was picked to finish 5th in the MEAC.

Head Coach Murray Garvin had this to say about the matchup with Memphis.

" People often ask what the benefit is of playing the schedule we often play my answer is always the same, we see it as a great opportunity for our program. We have worked extremely hard this offseason and we look forward to the chance to compete against a nationally ranked program like Memphis."

The 14th ranked Memphis Tigers will take the court with talented big man, James Wiseman for the first since committing to Memphis. Wiseman missed out on the Bahamas trip due to an injury and sat out the two exhibition games.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway was excited to get his talented big man back on Tuesday night.

" He covers a lot of ground," Hardaway said of Wiseman. "On the defensive end, he's out there stretched out long. He's very quick and athletic and causes a lot of problems.

"Offensively, we can get a matchup and throw it toward the rim and he'll go get it. That's a great luxury to have on both sides of the floor."

The Tigers will also look to Precious Achiuwa to lead the way on Tuesday night. Precious has had an outstanding preseason, with an impressive outing last week putting up 21 points.

Boogie Ellis and DJ Jefferies were also excited about the new season when they talked with the media on Monday afternoon.

Boogie Ellis-

" The season is here and it's time to play," Ellis said. "I'm really excited to play with my brothers and live up to our expectations."

DJ Jefferies-

"All of us are ready to do something special this season"

The Tigers and Bulldogs will tip-off at 7:00P on the WatchESPN app. Memphis will return home on Friday night to face UIC, before hitting the road to Portland, Oregon for a matchup with the Ducks.