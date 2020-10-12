It's finally game week for the Tigers as they get ready to host UCF
Coming off a bye week, the Memphis Tigers are out for blood as they get ready for their arch-rivals the, UCF Knights, to come to town on Saturday. Saturday's matchup between Memphis and UCF is one that is has been highly anticipated since the announcement of the 2020 schedule several months ago. These two teams have had a budding rivalry dating back to 1990 but has picked up since the formation of the AAC in 2014. Since 2014, the Tigers and Knights have met four times in all four meetings coming in championship years for the Knights.
For the Tigers, the matchup with the Knights is the last missing piece in the rebuild of the program. The Tigers have not beaten UCF since 1990. They've come close, but for whatever the reason might be, UCF has had their number. However, this is a near year and, this Memphis team is ready to make some noise on Saturday.
Memphis comes into the game with UCF with something to prove after falling just short of victory at SMU two Saturday's ago. Saturday's game has a lot riding on it, with a win, the Tigers keep their hopes alive for a second straight AAC crown and a second straight New Year Six bowl game. With a loss, the Tigers will likely be eliminated from all hopes of defending their crown.
If you remember correctly, the Tigers have been in this position before, last season to, be exact. Last year the Tigers lost heartbreakingly on the road to the Temple Owls, before returning home to absolutely hammer Tulane by a score of 47-17 which ironically enough was Homecoming week as well, much like this UCF game.
For Memphis, they must remain focused on the task at hand. The one thing they can't afford to do is get all caught up in the outside noise and emotions of a rivalry game. After all, it's just another game, it's business as usual for this Memphis team.
For the fans, enjoy this week and the buildup surrounding this game. These are the moments that this program and the city both deserve. It's been a magical six years for this program and, with a win on Saturday, Memphis will have finally defeated their Achilles heel within the conference once and for all. Like the AAC Championship win last season against Cincinnati, this game could change the whole projection for this program.
Memphis and UCF will kick off at the Liberty Bowl on ABC during that 2:30 time slot.