Coming off a bye week, the Memphis Tigers are out for blood as they get ready for their arch-rivals the, UCF Knights, to come to town on Saturday. Saturday's matchup between Memphis and UCF is one that is has been highly anticipated since the announcement of the 2020 schedule several months ago. These two teams have had a budding rivalry dating back to 1990 but has picked up since the formation of the AAC in 2014. Since 2014, the Tigers and Knights have met four times in all four meetings coming in championship years for the Knights.

For the Tigers, the matchup with the Knights is the last missing piece in the rebuild of the program. The Tigers have not beaten UCF since 1990. They've come close, but for whatever the reason might be, UCF has had their number. However, this is a near year and, this Memphis team is ready to make some noise on Saturday. Memphis comes into the game with UCF with something to prove after falling just short of victory at SMU two Saturday's ago. Saturday's game has a lot riding on it, with a win, the Tigers keep their hopes alive for a second straight AAC crown and a second straight New Year Six bowl game. With a loss, the Tigers will likely be eliminated from all hopes of defending their crown.