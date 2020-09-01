Despite winning the conference last season and returning twelve starters from both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, the preseason media poll still has Memphis picked to finish third in the conference.

For a team that already has a chip on their shoulder after last seasons success, being picked to finish third in the AAC will only add fuel to the fire that Ryan Silverfield and company has installed in this team.

Over the last six years, the Tigers have won an impressive 57 games while only losing 23 in six years, which for this program is almost unheard of considering the history. Over those six seasons, Memphis has never been the preseason favorites to win the conference. Like the city of Memphis, this program is used to being overlooked, under-appreciated, and quite honestly doubted from the jump. However, that has never slowed down the swagger of anything this city has ever done or will do in the future.

It's always been Memphis vs. Errrbody no matter the circumstance, the city, the university, and the people have always been overlooked and told they aren't worthy enough to sit at the table with the big boys and that changes with this team. Head Coach Ryan Silverfield and his staff are ready to capture not only the cities heart, but they're also in prime position to capture the hearts of college football fans across the world. Much like Mike Norvell and his team did last season when they went 12-2 and 7-1 in AAC play, capping that off with an American Conference outright championship and a birth in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. The future is bright for this program, and praise the lord that their worth is not defined by some preseason media poll and, a bunch of talking heads that for whatever reason, don't like the program, despite all the recent on-field success.

When the Tigers take the field on Saturday night expect the program to come out strong with something to prove as they take on Arkansas State on primetime national television to open the season. Let the talking heads talk, Memphis football is back and ready to take on the world.

As usual, it's Memphis vs. Errrbody.