After the Memphis loss to SMU, talk began to circulate that the SEC would not have enough bowl teams to fill the Liberty Bowl and that Memphis would be the choice for the second time in history.

With the announcement of the College Football Playoff teams and the dominos that follow that announcement, it became a reality.

Memphis will take on Iowa State, a rematch of the 2017 Autozone Liberty Bowl which Iowa State won 21-20.

The Tigers come into the game with a 9-3 record, finishing 4th in the American Athletic Conference with a 6-2 record.

Iowa State finished the season 7-5 and 6-3 in the Big 12.

Memphis will be playing in their 10th straight bowl game- winning 2 of 3 (2021 Hawai’i Bowl was canceled).

The Liberty Bowl is played on December 29th at 2:30pm CST on ESPN.

Stay with Tiger Sports Report for complete Liberty Bowl coverage.