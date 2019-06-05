With the Regionals in the rearview mirror and the Supers on the horizon, it's time to take a look at a few rules that must be changed. For example, the third assistant can't be paid per the NCAA rule book which is outrageous if you consider all that these guys do both on and off the baseball diamond.

The second major issue that College Baseball has would be the date and time of the MLB Draft. Unlike other sports, the Major League Baseball draft happens on the Monday night before the Super Regionals which makes zero sense considering a lot of the top draft picks are still playing with their teams. That in itself takes away from the moment for a lot of these kids who have worked a lifetime to hear their named called on Draft night.

For example, University of Stanford was in the middle of a Regional Championship game when standout two position player Kyle Stowers was drafted 71st overall by the Baltimore Orioles.

This is only one example of many that happen yearly in College Baseball. It's time for the NCAA and MLB to come together to push the draft to the off-day of the College World Series in Omaha, this will give the player a moment they truly deserve. This will also have all of the baseball world turned to the college scene wherein return will cause for a lot more excitement around College Baseball.

With College Baseball at a turning point, it's also time that we pay the third assistant. These coaches are also the backbone of a lot of these programs, working 50 plus hours a week. These guys do it for the love of the game, but you know when other coaches around the campus are making millions and working a lot less than these coaches, you know you have a problem.

A lot of these coaches have families, houses, bills, and basic everyday needs. It only makes sense to allow them to make a living because it's truly the right thing to do.

This actually went to a vote back in April sponsored by the SEC, however, it was voted down by the Big 12 and Big 10 who for whatever reason will not acknowledge these coaches as full-time employees. Despite the "no" vote still has major traction within the SEC and ACC.

College Baseball as a whole is on the upswing, with that being said if the NCAA were to fix these two important issues we would see College Baseball reach heights never seen before. For people who love College Baseball, they deserve to see this sport reach places that were never thought to be possible.