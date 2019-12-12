Memphis, Tennessee:

Following the AAC championship game, Former Head Coach Mike Norvell took the head coaching job at Florida State University and left the Memphis football program in the best shape in program history.

Following the game, Coach Norvell was asked by reporters if he would coach one more game, and coach the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl He responded by saying " That's the plan" and, those three little words sparked a great debate throughout all of Tiger Nation. Would Mike Norvell return for one more game to lead his former team to glory against Penn State and then ride off into the sunset as part of Tiger football folklore.

The answer to that debate came on Tuesday morning when an open letter from former Head Coach Mike Norvell was published to the Daily Memphian then on to other media outlets across the city. In that open letter, former Head Coach Mike Norvell thanked Tiger Nation and said he had coached his last game as a Memphis Tiger due to scheduling difficulties that are unique to this season.

With that, it's time to turn the page on the most successful run in Tiger football history and make way for Coach Silverfield and look towards the future. It all starts on December 28th when the Memphis Tigers travel to Dallas, Texas, to take on Penn State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

Coach Norvell left the program in the best position it has ever been in. The Tigers will have the ultimate opportunity when they take the field in Dallas, Texas, against the Penn State Nitty Lions.

As the Tigers get ready for the Cotton Bowl, it's time for Tiger Nation to move on towards the future under Ryan Silverfield.

Much like the Justin Fuente transition, Tiger Nation needs to turn the page and head to Dallas to support this team as the new face of Tiger football takes over and takes this program to even further heights.