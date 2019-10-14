Memphis, Tennessee:

Coming off a controversial loss to Temple, the Memphis Tigers will look to bounce back on Saturday when the Green Wave comes to town. With a new week upon this team, new challenges come to the surface.

Head Coach Mike Norvell had this to say about the new week on Monday as he spoke with the media.

"That happened Sunday. I hate losing. That is part of being a competitor. You watch our teams play, we play with a certain edge and spirit because we want to win. We want to put ourselves in the best position to be successful. But when you come up short, there is a reason. I thought last week was the best week of practice we've had. I told our guys in the locker room, 'I can't focus on last week's preparation for anything we came up short in that game.' But there were five weeks prior. Every rep matters. Every practice matters. Everything you are doing in building to what you want to accomplish, you have to be consistent with that. I'm encouraged with what I saw in practice last week to what that can mean for us this week. A big part of how we play is how we prepare. You turn on film, this is a really good football team that is coming in here. I'm excited about it. You talk about getting past it, you have to move on. That's part of this game. It doesn't mean you have to be happy about it. You learn from the experience and you get your eyes up and press forward for what you need to do to be successful this week."

The last time these two teams met, the Green Wave had the upper hand defeating Memphis 40-24 in New Orleans.

Mike Norvell had this to say about the possible revenge factor for the Tigers.

" There are two different teams. I think the respect level from our team for our opponent, you turn on film, we got our butts kicked. That was reality. You go watch that game, every person can see themselves. Both teams are different, they have a new offensive coordinator, defensively, their guys are more experienced as a defensive front. They were young last year, and really got after us, and now they've got a little more experience. It's going to be a great challenge."

As Saturday approaches it's time to put the loss behind the program and get ready for the home stretch as this Tigers team sets out to make program history.

Memphis and Tulane will get underway under the Liberty Bowl lights at 6:00 on Saturday night.