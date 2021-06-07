Izaiah Reed recaps Memphis visit

Jackson (TN) Northside offensive tackle Izaiah Reed took an official visit to Memphis and said it was better than he imagined it would be.

"It was great! My favorite part was walking into the locker room and seeing the pictures and the uniforms...it was great," said Reed.

The 3-star lineman told TigerSportsReport before the visit he was really looking forward to meeting the coaching staff in person and checking out the facilities. So how did the visit go?

He wasn't just impressed with the locker room. He really enjoyed the weight room.

"The weight room was great. They have turf type field in there and I saw the new weights...it really looked great in there."

The primary recruiter for Reed is Coach Anthony Jones and Coach Jim Bridge is secondary. What was the relationship with them like for Reed?

"Coach Jones is a great guy. Meeting him in person for the first time was great. He gave off the same vibe as his text messages and calls and that's what stuck out to me."



