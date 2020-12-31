 Memphis Tigers Football Jacobi Francis
Jacobi Francis will return for another year

The Memphis Tigers football team got a boost to end 2020 when senior cornerback Jacobi Francis announced on social media he would be returning for another year at Memphis.

Jacobi Francis (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Francis finished the season with 28 tackles, 2 TFL's, 7 passes defended, and 2 interceptions. He was the Tigers' best corner for the 2020 season earning a 75.5 PFF grade.

