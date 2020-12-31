Jacobi Francis will return for another year
The Memphis Tigers football team got a boost to end 2020 when senior cornerback Jacobi Francis announced on social media he would be returning for another year at Memphis.
ITS ALL IN GODS PLAN. LETS RUN IT BACK TIGER NATION ! pic.twitter.com/jpvF0hQElR— Jacobi Francis™ (@steezcobi) December 31, 2020
Francis finished the season with 28 tackles, 2 TFL's, 7 passes defended, and 2 interceptions. He was the Tigers' best corner for the 2020 season earning a 75.5 PFF grade.