The Memphis offensive line got a little deeper today when Jakari Robinson announced via social media that he is committed to Memphis.

Robinson, 6-foot-2 308 lbs., started 24 games at Cincinnati before deciding to become a grad transfer. He wanted to come to Memphis but needed a waiver due to the AAC's rule on not allowing intra-conference transfers without sitting out a year.

For awhile, that waiver never came. So he committed to Arkansas State. Then after he committed to the Red Wolves the AAC announced that they would allow intra-conference transfers without penalty.

Robinson soon de-committed from Arkansas State and now he's a Tiger.