Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 26, 2025
Jake Snyder talks Memphis commitment
circle avatar
Bryan Moss  •  TigerSportsReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsBmoss

2026 Specialist Jake Snyder form Cumming (GA) Denmark High took his official visit to Memphis back on the June 6th weekend. What was it about the Memphis Tigers that made him commit?

DON'T HAVE TSR PREMIUM YET? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH!

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement