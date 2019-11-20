The NCAA announced Today that Memphis freshman James Wiseman has been suspended 12 games and will be eligible to play on Jan. 12.

Wiseman must donate $11,500 to a charity of his choice. That's the same amount that the NCAA says his mother received from Coach Hardaway. Wiseman was in high school at the time and Hardaway was the head coach at Memphis’ East High School.

The 12-game suspension didn't sit well with the University.

Here's the statement that the University of Memphis released-

"Late this afternoon, the NCAA informed the University of Memphis that men’s basketball student-athlete James Wiseman must be withheld from 12 games of competition, stemming from a NCAA violation several years ago. James must sit nine games for the infraction and three additional games for those in which he has already competed this season. In addition, James must pay $11,500 to a charity of his choice.

Based on case precedent, the circumstances of this case and other mitigating factors, the University will immediately appeal this decision. We expect a more fair and equitable resolution, and we will exhaust all avenues on James’ behalf. James will not compete in this evening’s contest."