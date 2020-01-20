Jeffries named Freshman of the Week
Memphis forward D.J. Jeffries picks up the Freshman of the week honors in this weeks AAC Weekly honors.
Jeffries led the Tigers with 18 points in a 60-49 win over Cincinnati. He hit four 3-point field goals while also grabbing four rebounds in the win.
Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa earn honorable mention for his conference-record sixth consecutive double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the Tigers’ win over Cincinnati.
Here's the full list of this week's honors.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Brandon Rachal, Jr., G, Tulsa
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
D.J. Jeffries, F, Memphis
WEEKLY HONOR ROLL
Dazon Ingram, R-Sr., G, UCF
Jarron Cumberland, Sr., G, Cincinnati
DeJon Jarreau, Jr., G, Houston
Precious Achiuwa, Fr., F, Memphis
Tyson Jolly, Jr., G, SMU