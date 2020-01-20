News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-20 13:30:55 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Jeffries named Freshman of the Week

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

Memphis forward D.J. Jeffries picks up the Freshman of the week honors in this weeks AAC Weekly honors.

Jeffries led the Tigers with 18 points in a 60-49 win over Cincinnati. He hit four 3-point field goals while also grabbing four rebounds in the win.

DJ Jeffries
DJ Jeffries (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa earn honorable mention for his conference-record sixth consecutive double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the Tigers’ win over Cincinnati.

Here's the full list of this week's honors.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Brandon Rachal, Jr., G, Tulsa



FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

D.J. Jeffries, F, Memphis


WEEKLY HONOR ROLL

Dazon Ingram, R-Sr., G, UCF

Jarron Cumberland, Sr., G, Cincinnati

DeJon Jarreau, Jr., G, Houston

Precious Achiuwa, Fr., F, Memphis

Tyson Jolly, Jr., G, SMU

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}