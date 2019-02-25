Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 13:16:08 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Jeremiah Martin named AAC Player of the Week

Ytd811opcd5hxgvdpb03
Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

Memphis senior guard Jeremiah Martin earned his first Player of the Week award.

Memphis was 2-0 this week and Martin averaged 40.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.5 steals.

He scored a career and American single-game-high 43 points in a win over Tulane. It is also the most points scored by a college player in FedExForum.

This is the second time in Martin's career that he's earned the AAC Player of the Week award.

He's having a monster February by averaging 30.7 points so far this month.

Martin joined Elliot Perry and Andre Turner as the only players in Memphis history with 1,400 points and 200 steals.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}