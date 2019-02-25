Memphis senior guard Jeremiah Martin earned his first Player of the Week award.

Memphis was 2-0 this week and Martin averaged 40.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.5 steals.

He scored a career and American single-game-high 43 points in a win over Tulane. It is also the most points scored by a college player in FedExForum.

This is the second time in Martin's career that he's earned the AAC Player of the Week award.

He's having a monster February by averaging 30.7 points so far this month.



Martin joined Elliot Perry and Andre Turner as the only players in Memphis history with 1,400 points and 200 steals.



