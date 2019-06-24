The Memphis Tigers get their 2nd commitment of the day. Just hours after Slyvonta Oliver committed the Tigers get three-star Offensive Lineman Jonah Gambill.

“I did choose Memphis. I chose it because of the opportunity I have there. I could work hard and hopefully earn a early spot. And I like the way the coaches have recruited me and poured into me and shown me how important I am to them,” Gambill told TigerSportsReport.

The 6-foot-3 Tackle spoke highly of Memphis Offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield.

“"I really like him. He talked to me and got to know me before he offered which I respect. And he has NFL coaching experience so I know he is a great coach."

He really loved Memphis when he visited recently.

“Getting to hang out with the coaches and players at Bass Pro was my favorite part.”

Gambill becomes the 9th commitment of the 2020 class