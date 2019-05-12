Jonah Gambill visits Memphis
Cartersville (GA) Offensive Lineman Jonah Gambill was offered by Memphis last month and the 6-foot-3 Tackle came to Memphis for an unofficial visit.
When asked how the visit went he simply said, "Great".
"Seeing the stadium and meeting with Coach Silverfield and Norvell was my favorite part."
Had a great Mother’s Day at Memphis today with @RSilverfield. I appreciate the one on one time! @Coach_Norvell @MemphisRecruits @CartersvilleFB @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/rdnGbvLdR3— Jonah Gambill (@JonahGambill65) May 12, 2019
He's starting to build a strong bond with the coaches. What does he think about that bond?
