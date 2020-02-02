Why Memphis?

"Just the way the coaches made me feel like I was apart of the family right away and the way the players took me right in and made me feel like I was apart of the brotherhood right away and just the atmosphere of Memphis," White told TigerSportsReport.

He spoke very highly of new Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield.

"Coach Silverfield is a great coach and I believe he’s gonna do great things here. He is going to take you in like his own son and you can feel the love from him as soon as you meet him."

White wants to be a part of the continuing success at Memphis and try to help the Tigers not only win the conference again but win a New Year's Six Bowl. This off-season he said he working on his pass rushing skills and continue to hit the weight room.

He had 22 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 1 fumble recovery for East Mississippi last year. White becomes the 16th commitment in the 2020 class.

