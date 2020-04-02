Kailep Edwards talks Memphis offer
The Memphis Tigers are getting a jump on the 2022 class and the latest player to get a Tigers offer is Kailep Edwards. Edwards, 6-foot-2 225 lbs., will see his offer list continue to grow in the co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news