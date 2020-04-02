News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-02 16:47:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Kailep Edwards talks Memphis offer

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

The Memphis Tigers are getting a jump on the 2022 class and the latest player to get a Tigers offer is Kailep Edwards. Edwards, 6-foot-2 225 lbs., will see his offer list continue to grow in the co...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}