News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 10:40:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Kansas commit talks Memphis offer

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

Three-star wide receiver Kelan Robinson from Grand Prairie (TX) committed to Kansas back in November but that hasn't stopped other schools from recruiting him. He recently received an offer from Me...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}