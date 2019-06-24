Keilon Brown commits to Memphis
The Memphis Tigers get their 3rd commitment of the day when three-star Keilon Brown made his commitment on TSR Live.
He recently visited Memphis and fell in love with the city.
"I love Memphis. The people welcomed me with open arms and I just felt comfortable being there around the people, the coaching staff and the academic people!"
Brown becomes the tenth commitment in the 2020 class.
He impressed Rivals analyst at a Rivals camp earlier in the year.
Rivals analysts said of Brown, "Brown is a dual-threat quarterback with two state titles, but he is not just a runner, he is a thrower too."
His main recruiter from Memphis is Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Kevin Johns.
"I love Coach Johns. He keeps it 100% real with me and that’s all that you can ask from a coach."
Brown is an excellent baseball player and we wouldn't be surprised if he's a two sport star while at Memphis.