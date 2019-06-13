Rivals analysts said of Brown, "Brown is a dual-threat quarterback with two state titles, but he is not just a runner, he is a thrower too."

The 6-foot-0 170 lbs dual-threat has led his team to back to back state titles and was one of five quarterbacks that impressed at the New Orleans Rivals Camp.

"I love Memphis. The people welcomed me with open arms and I just felt comfortable being there around the people, the coaching staff and the academic people!"

Three-star quarterback Keilon Brown was offered by Memphis back in February and he recently visit Memphis to get a closer look.

That's something that makes Brown a special prospect. He has the talent and ability to play pro-style or as a dual-threat. You can't pinpoint him into one category.

His main recruiter from Memphis is Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Kevin Johns.

"I love Coach Johns. He keeps it 100% real with me and that’s all that you can ask from a coach."

How does he feel about Coach Norvell?

"Same as with Coach Johns but Coach Norvell is a very fiery and passionate."

Brown said he wants to make a decision sometime in August or September. As of now, his top schools are Memphis, Tulane, Houston, LA Tech, and FAU.

Klye Murray in one of the quarterbacks that Brown emulates. Just like Murray, Brown excels in baseball as well.

Brown batted .409 and had 3 home runs, 8 doubles, 3 triples, and 33 RBI's. He also stole 23 bases.

Last season in football he had 4,124 yards of offense (2,770 yards passing and 1,354 yards rushing.) and 30 total touchdowns.

Is playing both sports in college something Brown would be interested in doing?

"Yes. I visited the Baseball side the same day as I did with Football."

What did he think of Memphis Baseball?

"I liked it. They said they didn’t have anybody in the ‘20 class signed and I can have a spot to compete for in the Outfield."

Brown said the football coaching staff didn't have any issues with him wanting to play both sports. That just might give Memphis the edge when Brown sits down to make a decision.

