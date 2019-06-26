Kevaris Hall hoping for a Memphis offer
Red Oak (TX) Athlete Kevaris Hall recently visited Memphis and had nothing but high praise for the Tigers.
"It was great. I saw all the improvements they’ve made and to the facilities."
Hall is originally from Memphis. He went to Ridgeway High for his freshman year before his family moved to Texas. What is good to go back home for a visit?
"It’s always good going back to the hometown and visit."
The 6-foot-3 three-star already knows some of the Memphis players being from Memphis and now Texas.
"I know Cameron Fleming. He went to Cedar Hill down here in Texas and we had the same trainer when I first moved to Texas. I also know Kundarius Taylor. He committed to Memphis and we both went to Ridgeway at the same time."
Do they try to recruit him to Memphis?
"Yeah they tell me to come home."
If Memphis were to offer, would he commit?
