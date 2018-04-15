One day after getting their first commitment of the 2019 class, the Memphis Tigers got another one.
This time it was from local 4* Athlete Keveon Mullins.
Mullins, 6-foot-2 205 lbs., picked Memphis over Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, and other power 5 teams.
Mullins took an official visit to Memphis and watched the Spring Game. He then shut his commitment down when he made it official on social media.
I’m Staying Home 🐯 pic.twitter.com/aMCfwC7TLO— 56Forever 🙏🏾🕊 (@Key2Savage) April 15, 2018
Mullins is the fourth 4* commitment that Coach Norvell has recruited.
In the 2017 class he got 4*'s Obinna Eze (8/15/16), TJ Carter (9/2/16), and Nick Robinson (1/25/17).
The 2017 class is the best recruiting class in the school's history. This 2019 class is starting out stronger and time will tell if it will surpass the 2017 class.