Keveon Mullins commits to Memphis

One day after getting their first commitment of the 2019 class, the Memphis Tigers got another one.

This time it was from local 4* Athlete Keveon Mullins.

Mullins, 6-foot-2 205 lbs., picked Memphis over Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, and other power 5 teams.


Mullins took an official visit to Memphis and watched the Spring Game. He then shut his commitment down when he made it official on social media.

Mullins is the fourth 4* commitment that Coach Norvell has recruited.

In the 2017 class he got 4*'s Obinna Eze (8/15/16), TJ Carter (9/2/16), and Nick Robinson (1/25/17).

The 2017 class is the best recruiting class in the school's history. This 2019 class is starting out stronger and time will tell if it will surpass the 2017 class.

