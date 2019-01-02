Earlier in the day, Jonah Jordan form the Daily Memphian broke news that former Texas Tech Offensive Coordinator was a serious candidate for the offensive coordinator at Memphis.

Sources out of Texas Tech have told TigerSportsReport that Johns would be a good fit at Memphis. Even though Johns had the offensive coordinator title, he was more of a eye in the sky than a play caller.

Texas Tech's offense was ranked 12th in the nation with an average of 485.2 yards per game.

Before joining Texas Tech, Johns was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Western Michigan. That year, Western Michigan was 21st in the nation in rushing with an average of 224.75 rushing yards per game.

Johns spend time as a co-offensive coordinator at Indiana from 2011-2013 and then sole offensive coordinator for the Hoosiers from 2014-2016. In his six seasons at Indiana, his offenses finished in the top 25 twice. They were 9th in total offense in 2013 and 14th in 2015.

Pending a formal announcement, TigerSportsReport believes that Kevin Johns will be the next offensive coordinator at Memphis.