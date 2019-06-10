Memphis picked up their 3rd commitment in a week when Texas ATH Kobe Webster made his commitment to Memphis.

Last season Webster had 33 catches for 434 yards with 5 touchdowns per MaxPreps. His best game last season just might have been his 7 catch 127 yard with 1 touchdown performance against West Mesquite.



Webster can play on both sides of the ball and that's one thing Memphis likes about him. We see him playing Safety at the next level.



He has yet to be rated by Rivals.

