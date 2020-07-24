The Memphis Tigers picked up their 18th commitment of the 2021 class with 3-Star linebacker Kolbe Fields. Fields, 6-foot-1 210 lbs., de-committed from Oklahoma State a few weeks ago.

Memphis never stopped recruiting him and their efforts have paid off.

Last season Fields totaled 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 12 tackles for losses, 3 interceptions and forced two fumbles.

He chose Memphis over Oklahoma State, Colorado, Purdue, and Houston.

He’s the 5th commit from the state of Louisiana for Memphis.