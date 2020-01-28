The Memphis Tigers picked up commitment number 15 when the Yazoo City (MS) athlete Kory Gainwell made his commitment know via Twitter.

What was it about Memphis?

"Most importantly, Memphis has sent out 2 running backs in the draft for the last 2 year. I pray I can be a part of something special," Gainwell told TigerSportsReport.

Kory got to see how much his older brother Kenneth has blossomed at Memphis and that's something that excites him. Being able to play with his brother is something special for Kory.

"The work ethic I have when I’m around my brother is crazy. It's very meaningful to me we have a incredible bond and he was my high school quarterback."



Kory said Memphis has been recruiting him as a running back but he could be used in the slot as well.

Running backs coach Anthony Jones has been his primary recruiter but new head coach Ryan Silverfield has had a major impact on his decision to commit to Memphis.

"Throughout the whole process both of my guys have done nothing but be real with me. Neither one sugar coated anything with me and that’s why I made this decision."



