This time it was former Oklahoma commitment Kundarrius Taylor .

Coach Mike Norvell got another big time JUCO commitment for the 2020 class. Just days after 3-star running back Kalyn Grandberry committed to Memphis, the Tigers get their 2nd commitment.

Taylor, 6-foot-2 195 lbs., said he wants to show the world what Memphis is made of and what they can do.

Is Memphis a couple of players away from earning that New Years 6 bowl berth?

"Players? WE ALREADY HERE!"

Taylor feels confident that Memphis already has all the pieces to not only make a AAC Championship run but to be the first team from the AAC to make a college football playoff run.

His main recruiter from Memphis is running back coach Anthony Jones and the two built a strong bond.

"Coach Jones is a hard working man. He is 100 no matter what the situation is."

With a talent like Taylor, other schools will surely want him to visit. Does he plan on visiting any other schools or is he shutting it down and sticking with Memphis?

"STAYING HOME"

The last time Memphis got a 4-star commitment was back in 2017 when they got T.J Carter and Obinna Eze from Nashville .



The best class Memphis had in the Rivals era was last year when they were ranked 59th in the nation and 2nd in the AAC.

They are off to a great start and Norvell just might have yet another best class ever again this year.

