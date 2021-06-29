Kyndall McKenzie talks Memphis commitment

The Memphis Tigers pick up commitment number eight today when Little Rock (AR) Parkview Offensive Guard Kyndall McKenzie made his decision known via social media.

McKenzie, 6-foot-3 294 lbs., visited Memphis recently and loved it.

"It was a great learning experience. Having the opportunity to learn from Coach Bridge 1 on 1, he taught me a lot of new things that I can apply to my game," McKenzie told TigerSportsReport.

He chose Memphis over Arkansas State and Middle Tennessee.

Why Memphis?

"Very good school and amazing football program," he told TigerSportsReport.

His main recruiter is Memphis Wide Receivers coach David Glidden. McKenzie has built a strong bond with him.

"He is a very amazing coach and our relationship is out of this world."