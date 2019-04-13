Local quarterback Draylen Ellis from Kirby High took in Memphis' Friday Night Stripes to watch the spring game.

"I enjoyed it. I love the atmosphere," Ellis told TigerSportsReport.com.

The 6-foot-1 175 lbs. dual-threat quarterback has visited to see Memphis practice a few times. The Tigers have yet to offer him but Eillis said Memphis is supposed to come by his school soon to watch him.

"I think they want to see if I’m the real deal or a one hit wonder."

Tennessee State and UT-Martin are two of the schools that have offered so far but he says Arkansas State, Navy, Louisville, and Western Kentucky are some schools that have shown interest.

His main recruiting coach is Anthony Jones and Ellis says he has a strong relationship with him.



"Coach Jones is a great role model and coach. He has been honest with me through out this process and he’s from Memphis so he understands the Memphis football players!"

If Memphis were to offer him, would he commit on the spot?



